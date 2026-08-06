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OAN: George Papadopoulos Reacts to New Crossfire Hurricane Documents
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OAN: George Papadopoulos Reacts to New Crossfire Hurricane Documents

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George Papadopoulos joins David Pollack Primetime to discuss the latest declassified documents related to the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

Papadopoulos, who was caught up in the Russia investigation, shares his perspective on the newly released records, the origins of the probe, media coverage, and why he believes the American people deserve greater transparency and accountability.

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