Insane Explosive UAV Found at Major German Airport

German authorities are investigating a major security incident after an explosive-carrying drone was discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport, one of Europe’s busiest cargo hubs.

According to early reports, airport personnel located the drone near the southern runway in the vicinity of Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft shortly before midnight.

Investigators say a package attached to the drone tested positive for nitrates, while X-ray examinations reportedly identified a detonator that authorities believe failed to function as intended.

Bomb disposal specialists safely secured the device using a remotely operated robot, and they preserved the evidence for forensic analysis rather than destroying it.

German authorities have launched a joint investigation involving the State Criminal Police Office of Saxony, federal police, prosecutors, and counter-terrorism specialists.

The discovery temporarily disrupted airport operations, with runways closed while the scene was secured. In a separate incident during the disruption, a DHL cargo aircraft reportedly struck an unidentified object while diverting, though investigators have not confirmed whether the two events are connected.

Officials have not identified any suspects or confirmed a motive. While some public figures have suggested possible Russian involvement, German authorities have not attributed responsibility and say the investigation remains ongoing.

In this video, we cover:

• The explosive drone discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport

• Why the airport was temporarily shut down

• The investigation by German counter-terrorism authorities

• The separate cargo aircraft incident

• What this could mean for European aviation security