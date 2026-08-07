VDH & Stephen Gardner: Trump Could DESTROY Iran... So Why Is He Holding Back?

Victor Davis Hanson joins the show to discuss the biggest political and geopolitical challenges facing President Trump, including the ongoing conflict with Iran, rising gas prices, divisions inside the America First movement, and the future of the conservative coalition.

The conversation explores whether Trump's biggest political challenge is actually the war itself or the economic impact that higher oil prices and inflation have on everyday Americans.

As energy costs remain closely tied to events in the Middle East, Hanson explains why the Strait of Hormuz has become one of the world's most important strategic flashpoints and what it will take for the region to stabilize.

The interview also examines Iran's negotiating strategy, including why Tehran continues making conflicting statements about talks with the United States while tensions remain high.

Hanson discusses whether Trump's "peace through strength" approach can successfully pressure Iran into a lasting agreement without expanding the conflict and what role America's regional allies and Israel may play moving forward.

Attention then shifts to domestic politics after Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Joe Kent announced plans for a new America First political movement centered primarily on domestic issues.

Hanson weighs whether a 3rd-party effort could realistically gain traction, what it would mean for Republican unity, and whether such a movement would strengthen or weaken conservatives heading into future elections.

The discussion also looks at the broader direction of American politics, asking whether the Republican Party can maintain its coalition while balancing foreign policy, national security, border security, and economic concerns that matter most to voters.

Finally, Hanson discusses his latest book, The Counter Revolution, explaining how he believes America is experiencing a major political and cultural shift after years of progressive policies.

He outlines why he believes many traditional institutions are facing growing public skepticism, how voters are responding to these changes, and why the coming election cycle could shape the country's political direction for years to come.

Throughout the interview, Hanson provides historical perspective on current events while examining the challenges and opportunities facing both President Trump and the broader conservative movement.