The Passing of Kay Granger

About Kay Granger

Former U.S. Representative Kay Granger died on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at the age of 83 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Her son, J.D. Granger, confirmed the news.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also confirmed her death, highlighting her career in public service. Granger's death was attributed to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

She had publicly acknowledged facing "unforeseen health challenges" in her final months in office, which her family later revealed included dementia-related issues that limited her presence in Washington for much of 2024.

Granger was a trailblazing figure in Texas politics, achieving several historic firsts.

She was the first woman elected mayor of Fort Worth, serving from 1991 to 1995.

In 1997, she became the first Republican woman elected to represent Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 12th Congressional District, a position she held for nearly three decades until her retirement in 2025.

She also became the first Republican woman to chair the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Perspectives

Legacy as a dedicated and effective public servant

House Speaker Mike Johnson called Granger a dear friend and recognized her extraordinary life of service and lasting legacy, noting she broke barriers for women in public service.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, expressed sadness at Granger's passing and praised her integrity, determination, and profound sense of duty, highlighting their mutual respect despite working through difficult challenges.

Tom Cole, Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, admired Granger's grace and tenacity, describing her as a fiscal conservative, defense hawk, and a hard but fair negotiator who was respected by colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

U.S. Representative Marc Veasey, a Fort Worth Democrat, noted that Granger ran her congressional seat in a very bipartisan way and was a staunch ally of Fort Worth's defense programs.

Criticism and health concerns during final term