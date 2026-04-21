Trump's Iran Ultimatum & London's Hidden War on Vance EXPOSED

Barbara Boyd previews renewed Iran peace negotiations in Islamabad ahead of a ceasefire deadline, as Iran allegedly challenged a U.S. naval blockade, lost a ship, and again closed the Strait of Hormuz, with Trump warning “No More Mr. Nice guy” if peace fails and arguing Iran is bleeding $500 million a day.

She shows a City of London-linked propaganda network is working to prolong the war and damage Trump before the midterms by targeting Vice President JD Vance, citing a Financial Times column by Edward Luce and post–Munich Security Conference smears portraying Vance as pro-Putin.

Boyd outlines 3 layers of Iran-linked messaging…

Press TV in London

NIAC in Washington, and

the “Iran Experts Initiative” infiltration of U.S. think tanks

and says justice is coming via prosecutions led by Joseph DiGenova, with Kash Patel promising arrests, while Vance leads talks and a National Fraud Task Force.

Chapters

00:00 Monday Brief - Intro - April 20, 2026

02:03 The Secret War on JD Vance

06:43 The London-Tehran Big Lie Machine

10:42 Justice Comes for the Insurrectionists

Snapshots and Notes

Tonight (Mon 20- Par 2026), J.D. Vance, Jared Kushner, and Steve Woodcoff will be in Islamabad, Pakistan, to renew peace negotiations with Iran ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for ending the ceasefire.

It’s unclear whether the Iranians will show up as they tried to learn the U.S. Navy’s blockade yesterday and lost their ship, and have again closed the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump wrote about it yesterday on True Social.

He said his approach now is, no more Mr. Nice Guy if peace fails.

He says the IRGC, the militia for the Mullahs, is the problem because they have to look tough, regardless of the consequences for the country.

Whatever happens, Iran can’t hold out because they’re losing $500 million a day by blocking the strait.

The regime is collapsing.

In this episode, Barbara Boyd is going to take a deep dive into how the City of London and their intelligence propaganda assets, including Iranian ones, are trying to keep this war going in hopes of destroying Donald Trump ahead of the midterms.

our note: in other words, they are not a creative lot and

are going to use the same playbook they have used for decades

Right now, they’re targeting Vice President J.D. Vance to fail in these negotiations.

Why would they be doing this when it’s clear that if the terrorists in the Iranian regime have a nuclear bomb, they will set the Middle East on fire and the world itself.

Barbara Boyd has followed The Globalist Great Game for decades - this is a fight for your future between elites in the City of London, Brussels, and New York, and Americans determined to build the republic our founders defined.

The Secret War on JD Vance [ 02:03 ]

Last Tuesday (14 Apr 2026), Edward Luce of London’s Financial Times published a column titled, The Ever-Shrinking J.D. Vance.

link (paywall ) / archive

Who is Edward Luce?

Son of Richard Luce, Baron Luce, head of the royal household under Queen Elizabeth II.

Before the FT, Ed Luce spent 2 years as speechwriter for Treasury Secretary Larry Summers in the Clinton administration.

So London’s man in Washington is the right description.

Luce declared Vance was, quote, no longer Trump’s obvious successor.

That single sentence was picked up by CNN, CNBC, The Daily Beast, and Raw Story and landed in your feed as ‘established fact’.

Our note: so how did all them pick it up at the same time? Gannett and The Atlantic, the controller of the narratives for the elites. Follow both our your social media - when you first notice a trend or fad in the use of a phrase or angle of attack, note the earliest it was used in news accounts - then compare that timeline to when either Gannett and/or The Atlantic said the same. All and most likely, Gannett (USA Today) and/or The Atlantic said it earliest. Following both will prepare you for what the rest of the so-called reporters are going to be saying before you hear it.

In November of 2024, Donald Trump, of course, won a historic mandate and secured his legacy with two choices that confirmed the transatlantic establishment’s worst nightmare…

Marco Rubio at State and

J.D. Vance as his successor and vice president

The men built to carry America first into the next generation.

Ed Luce’s hijab says Vance is weak, belittled with doubt, and compromised about the war, and is failing in everything he does - a line which has also been very prominent on social media here.

It’s the new phase of a propaganda and side war operation against Vance, Trump, and MAGA, which kicked off after the Munich Security Conference in February of 2025.

JD Vance walked into that conference and told the assembled military and intelligence establishment of the UK and Europe in very elegant language that they had become fascists.

Here’s a taste of that epic take down.,,

“For years, we’ve been told that everything we fund and support is in the name of our shared democratic values. “Everything from our Ukraine policy to digital censorship is billed as a defense of democracy. “But when we see European courts canceling elections and senior officials threatening to cancel others, we ought to ask whether we’re holding ourselves to an appropriately high standard.”

He told them that greatest threat isn’t Russia or China, it’s the slow strangulation of free speech inside their own governments.

Within hours, the British press had his frame: Vance is a tool of Putin.

The Guardian declared his remarks had drawn praise from Russian state TV.

link / archive

The New York Times reported he was boosting Europe’s pro-Russian nationalist parties on behalf of the Kremlin.

link / archive

The same Russiagate smear they used against Trump

now was redeployed against his named successor.

That smear activates every tool UK and European intelligence agencies have and have been using against Russia.

Now it’s being used against Vance, particularly surveillance and side war propaganda.

So when Ed Luce writes that Vance humiliated himself backing a losing Orbán in Hungary (which Orbán really did not, his successor was Orbán’s plant and surprise for Europe’s Elites), or that he failed in the first round of Iran negotiations, understand what that is: it’s the operation which kicked off after Munich.

Here’s how Vance handled a heckler just last week who was accusing him of genocide in Gaza at the Turning Point Event, it’s hardly the behavior of a failed man in political retreat…

via Libs of TikTok

“I believe he said the administration supports a genocide in Gaza. “And here’s my response to that. “When we came in, the humanitarian situation in Gaza was an absolute catastrophe. “You know who’s the person who got a peace agreement in Gaza? “Donald J. Trump. “So if you want, sir, to complain about what happened in Gaza, why don’t you complain about Joe Biden?”

But …

London needs you to believe Vance is fading because if he isn’t, America’s independence and economic revival continue into the far future while their failed empire collapses all around there. The UK and Europe are on a total economic meltdown because they have cut themselves off from Russian gas and nuclear power, and they depend instead on windmills and imported oil and gas from the Gulf.

This is just some of the true picture behind the stakes in the current Mideast negotiations.

The London-Tehran Big Lie Machine [ 06:43 ]

Now, the London-Tehran big lie machine and Luz is just one player in a propaganda effort aimed at getting you to believe that Donald Trump is a madman, selling out the people who elected him, and bombing an innocent Iran ahead of this November’s crucial midterms.

We’ve covered the financial side of London’s relationship with Iran in previous videos.

Susan Kokinda’s video from Saturday is a good example (linked just below).

If you haven’t watched it, do so.

The City of London controls the price of oil, the cost of shipping insurance, and the financial plumbing of the entire Middle East energy market.

The Gulf states pumped the oil

London takes the cut

Iran’s role as a regional terrorist sponsor keeping the region unstable keeping oil prices volatile and risk insurance premiums high



has produced trillions from London’s financial establishment for decades.

That’s why the UK and their friends in Paris have attacked this war, and they’re fighting back with the only military tool they have, a propaganda machine honed over centuries (aka the same old playbook).

Iran’s part in it has 3 layers.

Layer 1 is Press TV , Iran’s English language broadcaster; it was launched from London, not from Tehran, and operates from London today; Its broadcast license was revoked by British regulators in 2012 but in typical London fashion, it never stopped operating. The faces Press TV puts on camera aren’t Iranians, they’re British, like George Galloway, former Labour MP, or anti-war academics from the US and Europe, respectable-seeming Westerners. link link / archive

Layer 2 operates in Washington; it’s called the National Iranian American Council (NIAC); it represents itself as a civil society advocacy group. But in 2009, the Washington Times reported that the court document showed its founder, Treda Parsi, coordinating directly with Iran’s UN ambassador on congressional lobbying strategy.

Layer 3 is the deepest and the most important; in September 2023, Semaphore and Iran International published a joint investigation based on thousands of leaked Iranian Foreign Ministry emails. In 2014, Iran launched a secret program called the Iran Experts Initiative to embed Iranian-American analysts inside America’s most prestigious think tanks. Their job? Promote Iran’s positions in newspapers, conferences, and policy circles without ever disclosing their connection to Iran. link / archive

It worked - the head of NIAC visited the Obama White House 33 times.

Their people ended up in high positions at the Pentagon.

They reported as independent experts on Iran in major media with articles pre-approved by Iran’s foreign ministry.

One of them, Dina Esfandiary, has been quoted as an independent Iran expert during the current war with no disclosure of her ties to Iran.

Biden’s own Iran envoy, Robert Malley, had a security clearance revoked and is under active FBI investigation; his 2 closest advisors were in the same network.

All three layers run on the old British model. That’s the same playbook the foreign office used most recently against Trump and Russia through their own operation called the Integrity Initiative. Working covertly with clusters of mainstream media journalists, the Integrity Initiative played a huge role in building support for the Ukraine war while targeting and spearing Donald Trump and anyone else opposing the war in Europe.

How much of the opposition to the present war comes from these operations?

Well, if you check Press TV or NIAC, you’ll find identical formulations in mainstream media and with certain social media influencers here.

Justice Comes for the Insurrectionists [ 10:42 ]

President Trump posted this Elon Musk video to True Social on Saturday…

There’s a good reason for it - former U.S. Attorney and Special Counsel Joseph diGenova has been sent to the Southern District of Florida to head up the prosecution of John Brennan and others.

link / archive

diGeneva and his wife, Victoria Tenzing, a former Deputy Assistant Attorney General under Reagan, are experienced trial lawyers who know the intelligence community inside and out that freaked out New York Times calls the ‘deriva a washed-up, cultish Trump lawyer pursuing the president’s unhinged grievances’.

They note it’s all before Judge Eileen Keenan, who already tossed Jack Smith’s classified documents case right into the trash.

Here’s FBI Director Kash Patel on Maria Bartiromo’s show yesterday…

“I can announce on your show that we’ve got all the information we need. “We’re working with our prosecutors, the Department of Justice and their Attorney General Todd Blanche, and we are going to be making arrests. “And it’s coming. “And I promise you, it’s coming soon.”

And while all this unfolds, J.D. Vance is simultaneously representing the president at Iran peace negotiations and heading the new National Fraud Task Force, which has already suspended 221 hospice and healthcare providers in California and made its first arrest in Los Angeles on April 2nd.

That task force will now pursue how much of the Medicare, Medicaid, and other safety net fraud ends up in Democratic Party coffers. It’s a time bomb which will explode sensationally before the midterms. Justice is coming and it’s coming soon.

So those democratic politicians and others loudly undermining the United States and the president during this war are, ironically, only prolonging it by giving the RRDC and their UK patrons false hope that the president will back down.

He won’t.

And I think we can be sure those people have brainwashed themselves in Iranian and British propaganda.

We’ll see tonight if peace is possible or whether there’ll be further bombing.

But it’s very clear that Donald Trump’s remake of the economic order in the world will continue.

And as he says, WIN! because his opposition has no idea how to run an economy which grows and prospers.

That’s true of Iran, it’s also true of the UK and Europe.

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FOOTNOTES