Promethean Overviews: Fortress America - Why Trump is Rewriting the Global Economy

NAFTA was not an accident.
It was the culmination of a decades-long effort to dismantle America's industrial economy and replace national development with a global system governed by corporations, central banks, and free trade ideology.
In this episode, we examine President Trump's growing economic offensive against the institutions and policies that hollowed out American manufacturing, weakened national sovereignty, and transferred industrial power overseas.
From
Paul Volcker's vision of a "controlled disintegration" of the world economy to the passage of NAFTA
China's rare earth weaponization, and
the rebuilding of America's industrial base
this episode traces the battle between globalization and the emerging economic nationalism reshaping North America.
Mike Steger breaks down:
Paul Volcker, central banking, and the origins of globalization
How NAFTA transformed the American industrial economy
Trump's tariff strategy and Liberation Day
China's rare earth leverage and America's response
The rebuilding of critical manufacturing ecosystems
Jamieson Greer's challenge to the USMCA
The UAW's shift against free trade
Why industrial capacity drives scientific and technological progress
The emerging Republican-labor coalition
Fortress America and the future of the Western Hemisphere
From factory towns and union halls to energy infrastructure, rare earths, and advanced manufacturing, this is a story about rebuilding the productive foundations of a nation and the struggle over who controls the future of the American economy.
Chapters
00:00 Intro
01:10 Volcker and the Origins of Globalization
02:30 NAFTA and the Collapse of Industrial America
04:05 Liberation Day and the Tariff Battle
05:30 China's Rare Earth Weapon
06:45 Rebuilding American Industry
08:20 The End of Free Trade Orthodoxy
09:30 Jamieson Greer vs. USMCA
10:40 Why Manufacturing Ecosystems Matter
12:20 Industry, Science, and Technological Progress
13:45 The Republican-Labor Coalition
14:45 Mexico, Cartels, and Economic Sovereignty
15:35 Canada and the Globalist Response
16:10 Fortress America
16:40 Final Thoughts