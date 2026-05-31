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Promethean Overviews: Fortress America - Why Trump is Rewriting the Global Economy
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Promethean Overviews: Fortress America - Why Trump is Rewriting the Global Economy

If you believe Trump is losing ground, you are NOT paying attention at all...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 31, 2026

NAFTA was not an accident.

It was the culmination of a decades-long effort to dismantle America's industrial economy and replace national development with a global system governed by corporations, central banks, and free trade ideology.

In this episode, we examine President Trump's growing economic offensive against the institutions and policies that hollowed out American manufacturing, weakened national sovereignty, and transferred industrial power overseas.

From

  • Paul Volcker's vision of a "controlled disintegration" of the world economy to the passage of NAFTA

  • China's rare earth weaponization, and

  • the rebuilding of America's industrial base

this episode traces the battle between globalization and the emerging economic nationalism reshaping North America.

Mike Steger breaks down:

  • Paul Volcker, central banking, and the origins of globalization

  • How NAFTA transformed the American industrial economy

  • Trump's tariff strategy and Liberation Day

  • China's rare earth leverage and America's response

  • The rebuilding of critical manufacturing ecosystems

  • Jamieson Greer's challenge to the USMCA

  • The UAW's shift against free trade

  • Why industrial capacity drives scientific and technological progress

  • The emerging Republican-labor coalition

  • Fortress America and the future of the Western Hemisphere

From factory towns and union halls to energy infrastructure, rare earths, and advanced manufacturing, this is a story about rebuilding the productive foundations of a nation and the struggle over who controls the future of the American economy.

Chapters

00:00 Intro
01:10 Volcker and the Origins of Globalization
02:30 NAFTA and the Collapse of Industrial America
04:05 Liberation Day and the Tariff Battle
05:30 China's Rare Earth Weapon
06:45 Rebuilding American Industry
08:20 The End of Free Trade Orthodoxy
09:30 Jamieson Greer vs. USMCA
10:40 Why Manufacturing Ecosystems Matter
12:20 Industry, Science, and Technological Progress
13:45 The Republican-Labor Coalition
14:45 Mexico, Cartels, and Economic Sovereignty
15:35 Canada and the Globalist Response
16:10 Fortress America
16:40 Final Thoughts

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