Promethean Overviews: Fortress America - Why Trump is Rewriting the Global Economy

NAFTA was not an accident.

It was the culmination of a decades-long effort to dismantle America's industrial economy and replace national development with a global system governed by corporations, central banks, and free trade ideology.

In this episode, we examine President Trump's growing economic offensive against the institutions and policies that hollowed out American manufacturing, weakened national sovereignty, and transferred industrial power overseas.

From

Paul Volcker's vision of a "controlled disintegration" of the world economy to the passage of NAFTA

China's rare earth weaponization, and

the rebuilding of America's industrial base

this episode traces the battle between globalization and the emerging economic nationalism reshaping North America.

Mike Steger breaks down:

Paul Volcker, central banking, and the origins of globalization

How NAFTA transformed the American industrial economy

Trump's tariff strategy and Liberation Day

China's rare earth leverage and America's response

The rebuilding of critical manufacturing ecosystems

Jamieson Greer's challenge to the USMCA

The UAW's shift against free trade

Why industrial capacity drives scientific and technological progress

The emerging Republican-labor coalition

Fortress America and the future of the Western Hemisphere

From factory towns and union halls to energy infrastructure, rare earths, and advanced manufacturing, this is a story about rebuilding the productive foundations of a nation and the struggle over who controls the future of the American economy.

Chapters

00:00 Intro

01:10 Volcker and the Origins of Globalization

02:30 NAFTA and the Collapse of Industrial America

04:05 Liberation Day and the Tariff Battle

05:30 China's Rare Earth Weapon

06:45 Rebuilding American Industry

08:20 The End of Free Trade Orthodoxy

09:30 Jamieson Greer vs. USMCA

10:40 Why Manufacturing Ecosystems Matter

12:20 Industry, Science, and Technological Progress

13:45 The Republican-Labor Coalition

14:45 Mexico, Cartels, and Economic Sovereignty

15:35 Canada and the Globalist Response

16:10 Fortress America

16:40 Final Thoughts