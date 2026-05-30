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Mel Gibson's Fallen Angels Scene Was So Disturbing, He Almost Cut It
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Mel Gibson's Fallen Angels Scene Was So Disturbing, He Almost Cut It

From the fall of the angels to the death of the last Apostle
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 30, 2026

Mel Gibson just revealed the most ambitious Christian film ever made - and it starts before the resurrection, before the cross, at the fall of the angels themselves.

This is what $200 million and 7 years of secret writing looks like.

Spotlight Moments…

  • Gibson tells Joe Rogan the sequel spans from the fall of angels to the death of the last apostle - on IMAX cameras

  • $200 million budget across two films - the largest Christian film production in history, dwarfing The Passion of the Christ's $30M

  • The Harrowing of Hell gets its own cinematic act - Christ descending into Sheol, filmed in full IMAX scale

  • Angelic and demonic battles in other realms confirmed by Deadline sources close to production

  • Jim Caviezel is out - Finnish unknown Jaakko Otonen steps in as a transfigured, glorified Christ

  • Gibson on the resurrection: "Verifiable history" - not metaphor, not tradition, not a performance

This film isn't a sequel in the Hollywood sense.

It's the second act of a theological argument that started 21 years ago - one Hollywood refused to fund, then watched gross $612 million. Gibson is doing it again, outside the studio system, betting everything on a story the world may finally be ready to see.

If this video opened your eyes to what's coming in 2027, hit like, subscribe, and drop a comment below…

Are you watching this as a believer, a skeptic, or somewhere in between?

Chapters

00:00 Gibson's Reveal
00:13 The Cosmic Scope
00:36 Why Hollywood Is Watching
01:30 The Resurrection of the Christ
01:55 Fall of the Angels
02:16 The Joe Rogan Moment
04:25 What's In the Film
06:02 Gibson's Real Faith
07:16 Hollywood vs Gibson
08:27 The Theological Stakes
10:20 The $200M Statement
11:35 Caviezel Is Out

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