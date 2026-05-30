Mel Gibson's Fallen Angels Scene Was So Disturbing, He Almost Cut It

Mel Gibson just revealed the most ambitious Christian film ever made - and it starts before the resurrection, before the cross, at the fall of the angels themselves.

This is what $200 million and 7 years of secret writing looks like.

Spotlight Moments…

Gibson tells Joe Rogan the sequel spans from the fall of angels to the death of the last apostle - on IMAX cameras

$200 million budget across two films - the largest Christian film production in history, dwarfing The Passion of the Christ's $30M

The Harrowing of Hell gets its own cinematic act - Christ descending into Sheol, filmed in full IMAX scale

Angelic and demonic battles in other realms confirmed by Deadline sources close to production

Jim Caviezel is out - Finnish unknown Jaakko Otonen steps in as a transfigured, glorified Christ

Gibson on the resurrection: "Verifiable history" - not metaphor, not tradition, not a performance

This film isn't a sequel in the Hollywood sense.

It's the second act of a theological argument that started 21 years ago - one Hollywood refused to fund, then watched gross $612 million. Gibson is doing it again, outside the studio system, betting everything on a story the world may finally be ready to see.

If this video opened your eyes to what's coming in 2027, hit like, subscribe, and drop a comment below…

Are you watching this as a believer, a skeptic, or somewhere in between?

Chapters

00:00 Gibson's Reveal

00:13 The Cosmic Scope

00:36 Why Hollywood Is Watching

01:30 The Resurrection of the Christ

01:55 Fall of the Angels

02:16 The Joe Rogan Moment

04:25 What's In the Film

06:02 Gibson's Real Faith

07:16 Hollywood vs Gibson

08:27 The Theological Stakes

10:20 The $200M Statement

11:35 Caviezel Is Out