ECONOMIC FURY: Why Trump's Warning Went ONLY to Britain

Susan Kokinda argues that recent U.S. actions framed as confronting Iran are actually aimed at dismantling the British imperial financial and geopolitical system.

Susan cites Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s April 16 meeting with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, highlighting the on-record “Economic Fury” campaign and U.S. tracking of financial flows to Iran that allegedly lead to London.

This episode shows Trump is ending a decades-old “world extortion” model tied to the Strait of Hormuz, Lloyd’s war-risk insurance, and London’s commodity pricing power (gold, metals, oil benchmarks).

It also points to an Israeli–Lebanon ceasefire and Trump prohibiting Israeli strikes, arguing this removes Netanyahu’s leverage built on a perpetual Iran threat.

With London’s pricing nodes shifting toward New York and the “special relationship” weakening, the Hudson Institute is said to be pinning hopes on a King Charles visit to the U.S.

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - April 18, 2026

02:20 Why Trump Disarmed Netanyahu, Not Just Iran

06:23 Bessent's "Economic Fury" Warning - Delivered Only to London

09:25 Hudson's Hail Mary: Send the King to Save It

Snapshots and Notes

Iran wasn’t the target, the British imperial system was.

And on Thursday, April 16th, Scott Bessent walked into a room with the British Chancellor of the Exchequer and said it out loud.

Here’s the Treasury readout…

He’s underscoring the mission of economic fury to Britain’s top financial officer.

Bessent’s warning is an on-the-record example of a new reality.

The Trump administration has the empire’s number and is systematically dismantling its power, which is why the Hudson Institute is now pinning its hopes on a royal visit.

link / archive

They want King Charles to save the special relationship when he heads to the United States later this month.

Because as they put it,

That last phrase, the broader international system that depends on their cooperation, is actually the target of Donald Trump.

He knows it and the British know it.

Guess who doesn’t know it? Or if they do, they’re not going to tell you…

The former MAGA influencers and the mainstream media, who scream that Trump is sold out or that his policies are leading to disaster.

Well, here’s what they’re all missing…

Iran wasn’t the target.

The British imperial system was and still is the target.

Susan Kokinda has watched British geopolitics play out in a never-ending Mideast conflict for 50 years and waited for an American president to end that game.

Well, now we have one.

Why Trump Disarmed Netanyahu, Not Just Iran [ 02:20 ]

Now, as of this morning, there are reports that Iran has moved to close the strait.

We don’t yet know how serious this is or how long it will last.

But here’s what it doesn’t change…

The strait was never just Iran’s weapon, It was London’s leverage.

And Trump’s target was never the strait itself, it was the system that monetized it, and that system is what is being dismantled.

That holds regardless of what happens in the next 48 hours.

In fact, if you look at Trump’s post about no longer being used as a weapon against the world, you can read it in two ways.

The straight won’t be used as a weapon by Iran, and

Iran won’t be used as a weapon by the British.

And because the president understood that, he is bringing an end to the 47-year-old extortion racket.

He didn’t fight a limited war, he set out the objectives: no nuclear weapons or the ability to deliver them, and the U.S. military executed it.

When Lloyd’s of London tipped its hand and canceled insurance for ships in the strait, the president said, fine, your monopoly is over, we’ll insure the ships.

And when Iran tried to play the Muslim card, they found out that the president had created a new set of alliances around the Board of Peace.

And when they tried to close the strait, the president outflanked them and said, no, we’ll blockade the strait.

But the U.S. did something else...

And that’s where Bessent’s meeting with Rachel Reeves comes in.

For more than a year, the U.S. has been tracking the financial flows that have fed the Iranian regime.

Guess what?

Many of those roads lead to London, as we described in an earlier broadcast.

And Bessent, in his meeting with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, let the world know.

You see, Rachel Reeves wasn’t the only finance minister that Bessent met with on April 16th.

He met with the Japanese and the Italian finance ministers.

There was no mention of Economic Fury with them, just with the British.

Now for centuries, London’s playbook was financial control and economic leverage.

This administration is ending it, and you’ll show you exactly how momentarily.

Before getting to that, the other huge strategic announcement is the Israeli-Lebanon ceasefire.

Here’s the key statement by the president…

Here’s how Barack Ravid at Axios described the reaction to that post…

Trump shocked Netanyahu with posts declaring Lebanon strikes prohibited (still thinking Trump reports to Netanyahu?)

And then in another post, the president added…

Now let’s turn to Israel, and this is the part that makes the Tucker Candace analysis collapse entirely.

They looked at Trump bombing Iran and said he’s doing Netanyahu’s bidding.

Well, here’s what that misses.

Netanyahu needed Iran.

A permanent Iranian threat was the justification for a permanent emergency government…

It kept the secular Palestinian Authority weak,

it kept the two-state solution buried, and

it kept Likud in power.

Before October 7th, Netanyahu’s government actually funded Hamas through Qatar, precisely because they didn’t want a governing secular Palestinian partner.

They wanted to keep the threat alive and keep the game in play.

Trump did not do Netanyahu’s bidding, he took Netanyahu’s leverage away.

Those are opposite things - and now London is starting to sweat.

Bessent’s “Economic Fury” Warning - Delivered Only to London [ 06:23 ]

So here’s what nobody is connecting:

Bessent didn’t just warn exchequer Chancellor Reeves about Iran; he warned him about money, London’s money, and the architecture behind it.

The president himself named it back on April 11th in a truth social in all caps, world extortion.

That’s not rhetoric, that’s a precise description of how the city of London has run the global financial system for over a century, and Bessent is now systematically dismantling it.

Here’s how the architecture works, think about what London actually prices…

the Global Gold Fix and other metals through the London Metal Exchange and the ICE

the Intercontinental Exchange,

the price of oil through the Brent crude benchmark since 1988,

shipping rates on every barrel of oil that moved through the strait

determined by Lloyd’s war risk premiums, and

every regional crisis sent traders to London and allowed them to manipulate prices

Managed conflict wasn’t just a geopolitical tool - it was a revenue stream. Trump called it world extortion. He’s right.

Now, a lot of people have been talking about how Trump’s moves have busted up the Lloyd’s racket by offering U.S. insurance on shipping and by taking the straight choke point out of play.

But before that, even bigger moves were going on that most people didn’t notice…

Vivify Mariposa pulls the curtain back in an important post entitled, The System That Owns You, How It Was Built, and Why It’s Breaking.

archive

Video on The Same Topic…

She describes how Trump’s tariff offensive has caused a dramatic shift in the economic balance of power.

Because of Trump’s moves,

physical gold has been moving from London vaults to New York

copper pricing is migrating from the London metal exchange to American markets and

London’s own exchange has publicly conceded that the shift is permanent.

Now, Mariposa concludes by saying,

… the pricing authority is moving - gold to American vaults

copper to COMEX

LNG contracts referencing American benchmarks The City of London is not being replaced by Qatar - it is being bypassed by New York.

And the people who know it best just gathered at the London Defense Conference, right in London, right in the middle of Trump’s offensive.

One of them was Lord William Haig, who was the UK foreign secretary from 2010 to 2014.

He was the man who helped negotiate the Iran nuclear conflict that Trump just dismantled.

And after leaving government, he became chair of ICE Futures Europe, the London Commodities Exchange, which is losing its position to American markets.

And he also moderated the conference, mourning the collapse of the transatlantic order.

In essence, he gave the eulogy.

One man, three threads of the same story, and the rest of the conference tells it all.

Hudson’s Hail Mary: Send the King to Save It [ 09:25 ]

Look at previous London defense conferences.

They were addressed by prime ministers, attended by dozens of congressmen, and leading American officials and think tankers.

This year, no prime minister, one congressman, and the administration was represented by an assistant Commerce Department secretary.

Now, last week we reported that the British Air Marshal had used the occasion of this conference to warn that Britain hadn’t updated its war plan since the end of the Cold War.

And the United Kingdom Defense Secretary, Healy, also used the conference to try and reassure the audience that the United States is absolutely locked into NATO.

Well, in the meantime, President Trump was posting denunciations of NATO, calling them a paper tiger, announcing the United States doesn’t need NATO and responding to the British and European offer on the Gulf with, “I told them to stay away.”

So what does an empire do when its special relationship collapses, its financial pricing nodes are moving to New York, its Iranian leverage is gone, and Bessent is delivering economic fury to the Chancellor of the Exchequer on the permanent record?

It sends the king.

So let’s go back to the Hudson Institute, which is one of the premier neocon perpetual war mouthpieces in the United States.

Luke Coffey is a senior fellow at Hudson, and he’s also the only American or at least the first American to serve under a British defense minister.

This is what he said on April 13th.

Not policy, not trade, not finances, the king’s personal charm with Donald Trump.

Well, that’s not a strategy - that’s a prayer because Donald Trump isn’t ending the personal relationship, he’s ending the structural one, the one that locked America into London’s financial and strategic architecture for 80 years.

And no king is going to put that back together.

SUMMARY

So here’s where we are…

Netanyahu was told to sit down

London’s pricing nodes are moving

The London Defense Conference is whistling past the geopolitical graveyard, and now…

King Charles is dispatched to Washington as the empire’s last diplomatic card.

Trump named it World Extortion and

when you name the system, you can begin to end it.

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When we discovered them, they replaced multiple resources we had, and saved us hours of research every week.

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