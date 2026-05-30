Trumpification: Why Blair, Carney, and Jamie Dimon Are Suddenly Sounding Like Trump

Susan Kokinda argues that Jamie Dimon, Mark Carney, and Tony Blair are suddenly echoing Donald Trump because a major shift in economic and strategic power is underway.

She highlights Dimon’s admission that outsourcing and dependence on adversaries was a mistake, Carney’s “Canada Strong” pitch on investment and sovereignty alongside continued globalist policies, and Blair’s critique of Labour priorities on clean energy, welfare, and defense.

Kokinda contrasts this rebranding with what she calls the Trump administration’s revival of the “American System,” pointing to an oil tanker headed to Japan, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s claim that energy geopolitics has shifted to the Western Hemisphere, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Reagan Forum remarks rejecting “invisible hand” economics and insisting that economic security is national security and “productive capacity is power.”

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - May 30, 2026

02:08 Old Wine, Rebranded Bottles

07:52 What They're Circling: The American System

12:57 Why the Rebrand Fails: System and Principle