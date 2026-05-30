How Google Tracks Everything You Do and How to Stop It

Google logged nearly 24,000 interactions with me in a single month.

Every search

Every map route

Every YouTube video

Every document edit

Every app download

In this video, we'll break down the real machinery behind Google’s tracking empire, including the hidden systems most people never hear about.

Not just personalized ads, but ad auctions that broadcast your location and identity data hundreds of times a day, government requests that can access account metadata without a warrant, and the growing role AI plays in turning your emails, searches, photos, and documents into training material.



We'll walk through six major Google services and show exactly what each one collects, why Google wants it, and where that information can ultimately end up.



We also cover practical steps you can take right now to reduce what Google collects, including privacy settings, auto delete tools, alternative services, and the tradeoffs that come with trying to reclaim some privacy online.



Google became the infrastructure of the modern internet, and much of that infrastructure is designed to watch you.



So what is your data worth to Google? FIND OUT by Clicking HERE

Google killed Privacy Sandbox. So what? FIND OUT WHY by Clicking HERE

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Chapters

00:00 Intro

00:28 The Fish Bowls

01:10 Google Search

02:02 Google Chrome

03:08 YouTube

04:29 Gmail

06:00 Maps

07:17 Google Docs

07:33 The Future