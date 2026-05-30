How Google Tracks Everything You Do and How to Stop It

Google logged nearly 24,000 interactions with me in a single month.
Every search
Every map route
Every YouTube video
Every document edit
Every app download
In this video, we'll break down the real machinery behind Google’s tracking empire, including the hidden systems most people never hear about.
Not just personalized ads, but ad auctions that broadcast your location and identity data hundreds of times a day, government requests that can access account metadata without a warrant, and the growing role AI plays in turning your emails, searches, photos, and documents into training material.
We'll walk through six major Google services and show exactly what each one collects, why Google wants it, and where that information can ultimately end up.
We also cover practical steps you can take right now to reduce what Google collects, including privacy settings, auto delete tools, alternative services, and the tradeoffs that come with trying to reclaim some privacy online.
Google became the infrastructure of the modern internet, and much of that infrastructure is designed to watch you.
So what is your data worth to Google? FIND OUT by Clicking HERE
Google killed Privacy Sandbox. So what? FIND OUT WHY by Clicking HERE
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Chapters
00:00 Intro
00:28 The Fish Bowls
01:10 Google Search
02:02 Google Chrome
03:08 YouTube
04:29 Gmail
06:00 Maps
07:17 Google Docs
07:33 The Future