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James Webb Just Saw Pluto for The First Time - And It's Horrifying
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James Webb Just Saw Pluto for The First Time - And It's Horrifying

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Decisive Liberty
May 30, 2026

For nearly a century, Pluto has been the forgotten world at the edge of our solar system.

A frozen smudge.

A demoted planet.

A curiosity.

But when the James Webb Space Telescope finally turned its infrared eye toward this distant ice world, what it revealed wasn't just surprising.

It was deeply unsettling.

In this video, Cosmicus and Orbitalus break down what James Webb actually saw on Pluto, and why scientists are reconsidering everything they thought they knew about this distant world…

  • from a surface chemistry that shouldn't exist at those temperatures

  • to atmospheric behavior that defies our models

  • to hints of activity beneath the ice that no one was prepared for

Pluto is turning out to be far stranger, and far more alive, than the dead rock we imagined.

They explore:

  • What the James Webb Space Telescope detected on Pluto's surface

  • Why the new data contradicts decades of assumptions

  • The haunting implications for the outer solar system

  • What this means for the search for hidden worlds beyond Neptune

  • Why Pluto may be the most misunderstood object we've ever studied

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