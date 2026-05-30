James Webb Just Saw Pluto for The First Time - And It's Horrifying

For nearly a century, Pluto has been the forgotten world at the edge of our solar system.

A frozen smudge.

A demoted planet.

A curiosity.

But when the James Webb Space Telescope finally turned its infrared eye toward this distant ice world, what it revealed wasn't just surprising.

It was deeply unsettling.



In this video, Cosmicus and Orbitalus break down what James Webb actually saw on Pluto, and why scientists are reconsidering everything they thought they knew about this distant world…

from a surface chemistry that shouldn't exist at those temperatures

to atmospheric behavior that defies our models

to hints of activity beneath the ice that no one was prepared for

Pluto is turning out to be far stranger, and far more alive, than the dead rock we imagined.

They explore: