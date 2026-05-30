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America's Special Forces NEWEST Attack Aircraft: The OA-1K Sky Raider II
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America's Special Forces NEWEST Attack Aircraft: The OA-1K Sky Raider II

Turbo props are NOT a thing of the past...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 30, 2026

Max Afterburner spent two days in Waco, Texas, inside the L3Harris facility where the Sky Raider II International™ is built.

From the beginning, where an 802 Air Tractor enters the production line until it rolls out as Air Force Special Operations Command's newest airplane, the OA-1K Skyraider II.

They dive into what it takes to turn a crop duster into a precision-strike and ISR platform capable of operating from austere environments with only a two-man crew and 6,000 pounds of ordnance.

Exclusive access to the production line, the weapons systems, and the people who build and fly it.

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