The Amish Have 15 Uses for Borax — The Cleaning Aisle Doesn't Want You to Know

In the 1960s, Amish households across Lancaster County and Holmes County were using borax in 15 different ways that mainstream American culture had completely forgotten.

Not just as a laundry booster.

Not just as a roach killer.

As a

stain remover

mold eliminator

livestock dewormer

fruit preservative

weed killer

flea repellent

rust remover

and a dozen other applications that researchers studying traditional Amish practices are now calling some of the most cost-effective and overlooked household techniques ever documented.

The American cleaning products industry generates over $30 billion every year selling specialized formulas…

one product for grease

one for mildew

one for pests

one for hard water stains

A single box of borax costs under five dollars and outperforms most of them combined.

In the 1970s and again in the 2000s, regulatory agencies in both the United States and the European Union quietly restricted the marketing of borax for household and personal-care uses after pressure from the chemical and pest-control industries.

The Amish ignored every restriction (aka qualifying the voices you listen to).

They kept using it the way their grandparents had taught them - and the results spoke for themselves across generations of spotless kitchens, pest-free barns, preserved harvests, and not a single monthly bill for the dozens of products borax quietly replaces.

This video shows you all 15 applications, exactly how the Amish used them, and what the science published between 2015 and 2024 now confirms about every single one.