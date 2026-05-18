Trump and Xi's Secret Garden: Why London Is Panicking and Carney Is Done

Barbara Boyd argues the key outcome of Trump’s China visit was the personal trust between Trump and Xi, symbolized by Xi’s “secret garden” tour previously reserved for Putin, and framed as establishing guardrails for U.S.–China strategic and tech competition amid the Iran war and energy geopolitics.

She says London and Democrats are “screaming” because Trump is reshaping global economic relationships while Treasury Secretary Bessent lifts U.S. sanctions on Russian exports.

The episode targets Mark Carney and Keir Starmer as City of London figures who tried to capture China finance, advance BRICS as a dollar alternative, promote a synthetic reserve currency via CBDCs, and steer $130T through green finance - efforts Boyd says have failed as Trump reverses “Green New Deal” policies.

She highlights DOJ election-rigging probes, renewed scrutiny of “Russiagate,” anti-fraud prosecutions, voter backlash, and insurgent politics in Los Angeles and London.

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - May 18, 2026

01:04 The Real "Event" in China

04:19 Mark Carney's Third Way Will Fail

05:18 Carney's 1st Project: London's attempted capture of China

06:12 Carney's 2nd Project: Goldman Sachs and the BRICS counterpole

06:43 Carney's 3rd Project: Replacing the dollar with a synthetic currency

07:10 Carney's 4th Project: Green finance as globalist capital control

08:06 Trump Is Back and Rocking Ahead of the Midterms