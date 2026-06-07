The Hunted Are Now the Hunters — Trump’s Hot Summer Begins

Tulsi Gabbard's investigation into Russiagate may have opened a new chapter in the political battles that have defined the last decade.

As new documents, grand jury activity, and personnel changes reshape Washington, the institutions that once targeted President Trump are increasingly finding themselves under scrutiny.



For years, the focus was on investigations into Donald Trump.

Now, according to Mike, the political and intelligence networks behind Russiagate are facing investigations of their own.



Tulsi Gabbard's allegations regarding the origins of the Russia investigation, Bill Pulte's rise within the intelligence community, and Todd Blanche's growing role at the Department of Justice point to what may be a major shift in the balance of power in Washington.



At the same time, a larger historical question emerges.

How do political systems maintain control?

And what happens when divide-and-conquer strategies become the foundation of public life?

The breakdown…

• Tulsi Gabbard's Russiagate investigation and its implications

• The growing legal pressure surrounding the Obama-era intelligence operation

• Bill Pulte's appointment and why Washington is reacting so strongly

• Todd Blanche and Trump's push for accountability

• The political significance of Florida's grand jury activity

• The Senate establishment's conflict with President Trump

• FISA, intelligence agencies, and the battle for institutional control

• How divide-and-rule strategies shaped British India

• The connection between social division and political power

• Obama's legacy and the rise of permanent resistance networks

• Why Trump argues national unity is America's greatest strength

• The battle between divide-and-conquer politics and national renewal

From Russiagate and election controversies to British imperial strategy and modern political warfare, this analysis examines the forces shaping America's future and why the struggle over national unity may be entering a decisive phase.

Chapters

00:00 Intro

01:10 Tulsi Gabbard Opens the Case

02:45 The Rolling Coup Against Trump

04:10 Grand Juries, Subpoenas & Accountability

05:25 Election Security and the Georgia Investigation

06:15 Bill Pulte's New Role

07:25 Senate Panic and the Intelligence Establishment

08:35 Following the Threads Back to Obama

09:45 Obama's Legacy of Division

10:55 Covid, 2020 and the Permanent Resistance

11:55 Divide and Rule: Lessons from British India

12:40 Trump's Vision of National Unity

13:00 Final Thoughts