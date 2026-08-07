A National Observatory Just Captured Something Massive Moving on the Moon

A preprint carrying the name of a national observatory claims more than 20 enormous objects were filmed moving on and around the Moon - discs up to 40 kilometers wide (24.8 miles) and a ring-shaped structure 36 kilometers across travelling at 11 kilometers per second.

The footage was recorded on a 6-inch backyard telescope that can resolve, at absolute best, one point 7 kilometers at lunar distance.

Four separate arithmetic checks break the claim before anyone else has to weigh in.

But the decisive fact in this story is not the math.

It is a document the observatory itself issued 4 years ago, about this exact method - and almost nobody covering the claim has mentioned it.

Please leave a comment about what you think should have been checked first.

Share this information with someone who sent you the footage.

CHAPTERS

0:00 Introduction

0:35 The paper going viral right now

3:28 The telescope that shot the footage

5:22 Why an object that size cannot hide

7:19 The speed that breaks the conclusion

9:24 Two papers, six times the difference

11:41 The assumption behind every number

13:36 The observatory's own written verdict

16:30 How lunar anomalies are really hunted

18:00 The standard this footage never met

20:02 The Moon nobody can fully explain

21:46 The isotope problem still unsolved

23:46 What would settle this for good

SOURCES

A Distance Measurement is Worth a Thousand Words Regarding the Nature of UAP (Avi Loeb) — A Distance Measurement is Worth a Thousand Words Regarding the Nature of UAP

UFOs over Kyiv — Skeptical Inquirer — UFOs over Kyiv | Skeptical Inquirer

Physicist Avi Loeb: UFOs over Ukraine are not as otherworldly as they seem — Salon — Physicist Avi Loeb: UFOs over Ukraine are not as weird as they seem

Boris Zhilyaev — research profile, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine — Boris Ephimovich Zhilyaev

Unidentified aerial phenomena II. Evaluation of UAP properties — arXiv — https://arxiv.org/pdf/2211.17085

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. Characterization of Dark UAPs — arXiv — https://arxiv.org/pdf/2503.05627

NELIOTA Lunar Impact Flash Detection and Event Validation — arXiv — NELIOTA Lunar Impact Flash Detection and Event Validation

NELIOTA: the wide-field, high-cadence lunar monitoring system at Kryoneri — Astronomy & Astrophysics — NELIOTA: The wide-field, high-cadence, lunar monitoring system at the prime focus of the Kryoneri telescope | Astronomy & Astrophysics (A&A)

Learning from lunar lights — European Space Agency — Learning from lunar lights

Seismic Detection of the Layers of the Lunar Core (Weber et al.) — NASA NTRS —

Seismic Detection of the Layers of the Lunar Core - NASA Technical Reports Server (NTRS)

Identification of the giant impactor Theia in lunar rocks (Herwartz et al.) — PubMed —

NCBI - WWW Error Blocked Diagnostic

Oxygen isotope identity of the Earth and Moon — PNAS — Oxygen isotope identity of the Earth and Moon with implications for the formation of the Moon and source of volatiles | PNAS

Firefly's Blue Ghost Captures the First-Ever HD Video of a Lunar Sunset — Firefly’s Blue Ghost Captures the First-Ever HD Video of a Stunning Lunar Sunset

Total Solar Eclipse on August 12, 2026 — NASA Science — Total Solar Eclipse on August 12, 2026 - NASA Science

August's total solar eclipse will sweep over Spain, Iceland and Greenland — Phys.org — August's total solar eclipse will sweep over Spain, Iceland and Greenland

This video is for educational and informational purposes. All data is drawn from published observatory statements, peer-reviewed literature, space agency releases and reputable science reporting, linked above. Claims that are asserted but not independently verified are identified as such in the video, and speculation is labelled as speculation. Figures are accurate as of publication and may be revised as new analysis appears.