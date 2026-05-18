Marine Sniper: "Chris Kyle Walked Into Our Hide" | Official Preview

In this episode, Shawn Ryan sits down with Marine Corps veteran AJ Pasciuti to discuss his 21-year career in the Marines, his new book Dark Horse, and the hard-earned lessons behind combat, leadership, masculinity, service, and sacrifice.

From multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, the Battle of Fallujah, scout sniper operations, and hunting high-value targets, AJ opens up about the realities of war, the burden of life-and-death decisions, and why he believes America must be extremely careful about sending its warriors into conflict.

The conversation also explores AJ’s immigrant upbringing, his work preserving veteran stories through the Combat Story Podcast, and his message that true strength is rooted in compassion, accountability, and helping the next generation carry the weight forward.