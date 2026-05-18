Footage of Navy Jet Collision, Cuba Acquired UAVs, Ukraine Attacks Moscow, U.S. and Israel Military Prepares for Attacks in Iran, More...

Two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler jets collided mid-air during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on May 17, 2026.

The terrifying moment was caught on camera as both aircraft made contact during a close-formation demonstration before losing control and crashing. All four crew members successfully ejected moments before impact and survived.

Huge explosions, black smoke, and falling debris shocked spectators as emergency crews rushed to the scene. The air show was immediately canceled while investigators began examining the cause of the collision.

Watch the full footage and breakdown of what happened.