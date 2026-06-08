BREAKING: Israel Reports Iran Has Launched Missiles Amid Ceasefire, Trump Responds

We are learning more this weekend as Israel says that Iran has launched an attack, which is being described as the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire took effect in early April.
This comes as President Donald Trump works on mediation efforts in the region and an end to ongoing conflict.
According to The Associated Press, Iran's state broadcaster confirmed the missile launches and cited the armed forces as saying that
"if Israel responds to Iranian attacks or does not stop its attacks on Lebanon,
Iranian attacks will continue."