AI Just Made Starting a Business Almost Free

Imagine having to rebuild your business from zero today with no audience, no email list, and no funnel.

The smartest first 90 days look nothing like what most founders attempt.

AI hit 53% adoption in 3 years, faster than the internet or the PC, per the Stanford AI Index.

The window to be a first mover is closing in months, not years.

What you'll learn:

✅ Why your face is the only moat AI can't copy

✅ The one offer rule that beats five-tier course ladders

✅ Why 100% of closed deals came from one platform 4 of these moves are what you'd expect — the 5th is the one almost nobody is doing.