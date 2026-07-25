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Your Internet Provider Is Watching You (Here’s What They Track)
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Your Internet Provider Is Watching You (Here’s What They Track)

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Decisive Liberty

Your internet service provider sees far more than you realize.

Every website you visit, your location history, device activity, and even metadata about your communications can be logged, stored, and monetized - often without your awareness.

In this video, we expose 5 shocking things your ISP silently tracks about you, how this data is collected, and why standard “private browsing” doesn’t protect you.

You’ll also learn practical steps like encrypted DNS, VPN usage, and device-level controls that can significantly reduce how much data your ISP can see.

If you care about online privacy, digital security, and protecting yourself from silent surveillance, this is a must-watch.

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