Trump Is Building a New Global System: Why the Yen Was Rescued

U.S. Treasury — Targeting Iran’s Shadow Banking and Weapons Network

Is the Trump administration dismantling the offshore financial system that has looted nations for decades—and is Scott Bessent laying the foundation for a new global economic order?



In this overview, Mike Steger examines the network of tax havens, shell companies, shadow banks, arms dealers, and financial institutions that he argues has extracted wealth from developing nations while financing corrupt regimes, terrorism, and global instability.



Mike traces the system back to the City of London and its web of British-linked offshore jurisdictions, including the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, Jersey, the Isle of Man, and the British Virgin Islands. He argues that this “global casino” diverts money away from factories, infrastructure, hospitals, research, and national development into an economy that produces nothing.



The discussion then turns to Iran and Ali Ansari, an Iranian businessman sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury. Mike examines how Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s “Operation Economic Fury” is targeting Iran’s shadow-banking network, access to cryptocurrency, offshore shell companies, and international weapons market.



Mike also explores the economic pressure facing Iran, including inflation, rising living costs, labor unrest, and protests by retirees, nurses, bakers, and factory workers. He argues that these measures are intended to separate the Iranian people from a regime that has redirected the nation’s wealth toward terrorism and warfare.



The final section examines the global currency system. Mike traces today’s speculative currency markets back to the end of Bretton Woods in 1971 and explains why stable exchange rates are essential for long-term industrial investment.



He then examines Scott Bessent’s reported intervention involving the Japanese yen and what it could signal about the future: support for nations pursuing industrial revitalization, fair trade, stable currencies, and national development.



Could this be the opening move toward a new Bretton Woods system—and a global realignment led by the United States?

Topics include

• Scott Bessent and Operation Economic Fury

• Iran’s shadow-banking network

• Ali Ansari and offshore shell companies

• The City of London and offshore finance

• The Cayman Islands and British tax havens

• The global offshore economy

• Iran’s weapons-financing network

• The IRGC and international arms markets

• Cryptocurrency and sanctions evasion

• Lloyd’s of London and shipping insurance

• The Strait of Hormuz

• Inflation and protests inside Iran

• Venezuela and offshore finance

• National development versus globalism

• Communism and the global financial system

• Currency speculation

• The end of Bretton Woods in 1971

• Richard Nixon and the gold standard

• The 1944 Bretton Woods Conference

• Scott Bessent and the Japanese yen

• Japan’s industrial revitalization

• Stable exchange rates and fair trade

• China’s industrial subsidies

• A potential Bretton Woods II

• The American System versus the British System

• President Trump’s global economic realignment

• National sovereignty and industrialization

• The future of the international financial system

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

01:25 The Global Offshore Casino

03:06 The City of London’s Financial Empire

05:06 Iran’s Shadow Banking Network

06:39 Bessent’s Operation Economic Fury

08:27 Iran’s Economic Crisis and Protests

09:36 Venezuela and National Development

11:08 The Coming Global Realignment

12:01 The Currency Casino

13:01 Bretton Woods and Stable Exchange Rates

14:09 Bessent’s Intervention on Japan’s Yen

15:11 A New Global Economic Order