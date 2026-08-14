Every Network On Earth Denounced Q - That Should Tell You Something

00:00 Introduction — And The Blaine Holt Connection

00:51 Why We Need An Awakening

02:25 Orange Man Bad? What We're Actually Waking Up From

03:56 The Real Axis Of Evil: London, DC And The Vatican

05:11 Q, Charles Foxtrot And The Conspiracy Theory Charge

07:29 When Homeland Security Put Q On The Terror List

10:02 Executive Orders 13818, 13848 And The Law Of War Manual

11:15 Which 40 Nations? Xi, Putin, Trump And Modi

13:53 Off-World: Rich Calls It Out, John Answers

16:36 The Tranches, The Dead Scientists And The Fired NASA Board

18:25 The Global Defence Panel And What It's Been Doing

20:58 The Globalists Know — And They Fought Back

23:11 Gates And Zuckerberg At The White House

25:29 The 200 Generals Who Recruited Trump

28:29 Pain First, Then The Golden Age

29:20 So Why Is Bill Gates Still Going?

31:37 Gitmo: The Media Centre Nobody's Reporting From Yet

33:13 The Emergency Broadcast System And Fauci's Fall

34:46 Iran, And Why Rich Backed Trump On War

36:54 What The Iran Operation Was Actually For

40:20 Israel, OPEC, Turkey And The Price Of Oil

43:00 India, Modi And The Elite Proxies

44:09 Follow The Money: The UN, The EU And Davos

46:21 The Banking Reset: Swift, The Fed And Gold At $20,000

47:54 High Universal Income — Or The Great Reset In Disguise?

51:09 CBDCs, Stablecoins And Getting Out Of Harm's Way

53:25 The Military At The 2016 Inauguration