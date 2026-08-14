00:00 Introduction — And The Blaine Holt Connection
00:51 Why We Need An Awakening
02:25 Orange Man Bad? What We're Actually Waking Up From
03:56 The Real Axis Of Evil: London, DC And The Vatican
05:11 Q, Charles Foxtrot And The Conspiracy Theory Charge
07:29 When Homeland Security Put Q On The Terror List
10:02 Executive Orders 13818, 13848 And The Law Of War Manual
11:15 Which 40 Nations? Xi, Putin, Trump And Modi
13:53 Off-World: Rich Calls It Out, John Answers
16:36 The Tranches, The Dead Scientists And The Fired NASA Board
18:25 The Global Defence Panel And What It's Been Doing
20:58 The Globalists Know — And They Fought Back
23:11 Gates And Zuckerberg At The White House
25:29 The 200 Generals Who Recruited Trump
28:29 Pain First, Then The Golden Age
29:20 So Why Is Bill Gates Still Going?
31:37 Gitmo: The Media Centre Nobody's Reporting From Yet
33:13 The Emergency Broadcast System And Fauci's Fall
34:46 Iran, And Why Rich Backed Trump On War
36:54 What The Iran Operation Was Actually For
40:20 Israel, OPEC, Turkey And The Price Of Oil
43:00 India, Modi And The Elite Proxies
44:09 Follow The Money: The UN, The EU And Davos
46:21 The Banking Reset: Swift, The Fed And Gold At $20,000
47:54 High Universal Income — Or The Great Reset In Disguise?
51:09 CBDCs, Stablecoins And Getting Out Of Harm's Way
53:25 The Military At The 2016 Inauguration
Every Network On Earth Denounced Q - That Should Tell You Something
00:00 Introduction — And The Blaine Holt Connection