FROM THE ARCHIVE (2023): References to current events, governmental administrations, or public policies may not reflect present-day circumstances.
The opioid epidemic didn’t start with OxyContin. It goes further back—dive into this and more with Gerald Posner, in this 2023 speech brought back from the archive.
Gerald Posner: How Big Pharma Poisoned America
FROM THE ARCHIVE (2023): References to current events, governmental administrations, or public policies may not reflect present-day circumstances.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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