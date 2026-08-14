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Gerald Posner: How Big Pharma Poisoned America
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Gerald Posner: How Big Pharma Poisoned America

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FROM THE ARCHIVE (2023): References to current events, governmental administrations, or public policies may not reflect present-day circumstances.

The opioid epidemic didn’t start with OxyContin. It goes further back—dive into this and more with Gerald Posner, in this 2023 speech brought back from the archive.

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