Kim Java: CES 2026 Made the Robot Endgame Obvious

Chapters
0:00 - Intro
0:40 - Not so smart bots
1:23 -Physical AI
2:05 - After the hype
3:17 - Free NVDIA for all!
3:57 - Feels like human
4:44 - Flirtatious robot!
5:26 - Shortcomings
6:18 - Laifen personal hygiene products
8:49- Tesla Diner of CES
10:38 - LG's Humanoid Robot is straight from The Jetsons
11:30 - The vest that let's you feel being shot
12:04 - First FDA approved puppy
13:35 - The silencer mask
14:46 - M3GAN in real life
15:33 - "World's first Robocar"
16:09 - Hyundai's robots!
16:48 - Teaser: EXCLUSIVE interview with Lucid CEO Marc Winterhoff