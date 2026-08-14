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Julia McCoy: Anthropic Destroyed 2 Million Books - I'm an Author, Here's My Take
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Julia McCoy: Anthropic Destroyed 2 Million Books - I'm an Author, Here's My Take

A misplaced value on content is threatening the connection between content creators and their readers.
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Anthropic bought millions of physical books, sliced the spines off with a hydraulic machine, scanned the pages, and threw the originals away — to train Claude.

Court documents revealed an internal effort called *Project Panama*, and a $1.5 billion copyright settlement is now paying authors about $3,000 per book.

A judge ruled that the destruction was fair use.

What you'll learn:
✅ What Project Panama actually was—straight from the internal documents
✅ Why a judge called destroying books fair use
✅ How a 9x author holds "this was wrong" and "I still use Claude" at once

The line inside the documents that stung more than the destruction?

Five words.

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