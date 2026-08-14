Max Afterburner: AI, Drones, and the Future of American Warfare

In this episode of The Winston Marshall Show, Marshall sits down with former fighter pilot turned YouTuber, Max Afterburner, for a fascinating conversation on the Iran War, AI, drones, and the future of modern warfare.
They discuss Iran’s military capabilities, America’s depleted missile stockpiles, the possibility of a ground invasion, the Strait of Hormuz, Elon Musk’s prediction that fighter pilots will become obsolete, and how AI is transforming the battlefield.
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Was Behind the Attack onChapters
00:00 How the Iran War Changed Modern Warfare
01:30 AI Is Transforming the Battlefield
03:38 Who Really Hit the School in Iraq?
08:25 Mossad, Cyber Warfare & Iran’s Surveillance
09:36 How Iran Is Using AI
10:35 Is America Running Out of Missiles?
15:53 Is the Iran War Weakening America Against China?
18:38 Can America Actually Win the Iran War?
22:34 Why Iran Won’t Back Down
25:04 Could There Be a Ground Invasion of Iran?
28:00 Arming an Iranian Rebellion
34:19 Why Kharg Island Matters
37:17 The Future of Fighter Pilots
41:40 Elon Musk: Are Manned Fighter Jets Obsolete?
44:00 Max’s Real-Life Encounter With Iranian Fighters
47:26 How Dangerous Is Iran’s Air Force?
48:48 America’s Secret Advantage in Drone Warfare
51:11 The F-47: America’s Next-Generation Fighter
52:52 Ghost Murmur & America’s Secret Military Technology
55:13 How the Iran and Ukraine Wars Are Connected
57:20 Is Ukraine Running Out of Missile Defenses?
01:00:05 Best & Worst Case Scenarios for America
01:02:49 Max Afterburner’s New Book: Take Command