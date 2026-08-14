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U.S. Military Just Claimed the Strait of Hormuz LIVESTREAM (Recorded)
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U.S. Military Just Claimed the Strait of Hormuz LIVESTREAM (Recorded)

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DecisiveLiberty

LIVESTREAM on the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Navy blockade of Iranian ports, mine clearance, and who actually controls the waterway that carries a fifth of the world's oil.

The President says the U.S.A. has total control and that he thinks we will keep it, and claimed the Navy has swept the strait for mines, while Iran's newly created Persian Gulf Strait Authority says it stays closed until Iran's conditions are met.

Ship trackers counted 8 transits against roughly 130 a day before the war, so come argue with me about what "control" actually means.

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