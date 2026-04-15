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URGENT UPDATE: Bombshell Intel Brings Urgent Review - Do the Dems Have Anywhere to Hide?
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URGENT UPDATE: Bombshell Intel Brings Urgent Review - Do the Dems Have Anywhere to Hide?

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 15, 2026

Newly installed Intelligence Community Inspector General Christopher Fox has launched an inquiry into multiple whistleblower complaints after discovering explosive documents that point to a Deep State cover-up by senior intelligence officials.

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