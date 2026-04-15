Newly installed Intelligence Community Inspector General Christopher Fox has launched an inquiry into multiple whistleblower complaints after discovering explosive documents that point to a Deep State cover-up by senior intelligence officials.
URGENT UPDATE: Bombshell Intel Brings Urgent Review - Do the Dems Have Anywhere to Hide?
Apr 15, 2026
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Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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