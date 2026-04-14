EXPLOSIVE MEMO LEAK EXPOSES FLAWS IN IMPEACHMENT CASE | JUST THE NEWS

This is EXPLOSIVE - the accuser that the Democrats used to try to impeach President Trump was found to have flawed memos. This should be a FELONY and needs to be pushed to be so.

Don’t expect any apologies from the MSM for their idiotic so-called reporting…

The U.S. intelligence watchdog developed derogatory evidence about the CIA analyst who prompted the 2019 Ukraine-focused impeachment against Donald Trump, including that he submitted false information in his whistleblower complaint, offered hearsay to support his allegations and had the “potential for bias,” according to newly declassified memos that were kept from Americans during the failed bid by Democrats to remove the president from office six years ago.

The documents declassified by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard at the request of Just the News provide a starkly different portrait of the alleged whistleblower whose name and face were never shown to the public and whose lawyerly written letter accusing Trump of hijacking Ukraine policy for political gain was heralded by Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings.

Investigators for the Intelligence Community Inspector General documented several concerns about the Trump accuser’s political motives, noting he admitted he was a “registered Democrat” who had worked closely with Joe Biden on Ukraine issues and who disliked some of the conservative figures in the president’s orbit, the memos show.

The investigators also elicited an apology from the Trump accuser for misleading the probe and were acutely aware his allegations were based solely on second- and third-hand accounts about what Trump was alleged to have said and done.

“I do not have direct knowledge of private comments or communications by the President,” the alleged whistleblower, who claimed Trump improperly tried to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Hunter Biden, admitted in his initial August 2019 intake form.

That stunning line on the limitations of the whistleblower’s knowledge was not included in the nine-page letter then-House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., released in late summer 2019 that touched off a months-long political maelstrom and led to Trump’s impeachment by a Democrat-led House and his eventual acquittal in the Senate. …

View the Just the News Post HERE

VIEW the DOCS FINALLY GAINED AFTER 6 YRS