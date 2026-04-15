The Liberal Media Admits It Prefers Iran's Nukes Over a Trump Win, Here's Why...

Barbara Boyd argues Tom Friedman admitted some prefer Iran not be defeated if it politically benefits Trump or Netanyahu, then frames recent events as exposing “theater” about defending democracy.

Barbara claims the EU executed a regime-change operation against Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, citing NGO pressure, frozen funds, threats to strip voting power, and a push to end EU member-state vetoes, amid protests over a fuel crisis tied to the Iran war.

Boyd highlights JD Vance’s remarks in Hungary about radicals, sovereignty, and foreign election pressure.

She says Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents showing Trump’s first impeachment was a hoax driven by whistleblower Eric Ciaramella, Adam Schiff, and Inspector General Michael Atkinson, while Biden-Ukraine corruption allegations were suppressed.

Finally, Barabara concludes Trump is dismantling the US-UK “special relationship,” pursuing Middle East peace talks with Iran and Israel-Lebanon, and urges viewers to subscribe and support Promethean Action.

Chapters

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - April 15, 2026

02:11 Brussels Abolishes Sovereignty — And Calls It Democracy

05:44 Tulsi Found What Schiff Locked in a Safe

08:50 Trump Broke the Special Relationship — On Purpose

Snapshots and Notes

Wondering why the media all seem to be supporting Iran?

Tom Friedman, the New York Times man on the Middle East, just revealed it.

Listen up ...

“I find myself, Michael, in a situation where I really want to see Iran defeated militarily because this regime is a terrible regime for its people in the region and nothing would improve the region more than um the replacement of this regime with the regime in Iran that was focused on enabling its people to realize their full potential um and integrating peacefully with other countries and stop occupying Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen

“So, I’m all for that - the problem is I really don’t want to see Bebe Netanyahu or Donald Trump politically strengthened by this war because they are two awful human beings.”

That’s Barack Obama’s go-to guy for advice on the Middle East - he would rather Iran not lose and have a nuclear weapon than see Donald Trump get credit for creating a permanent Middle East peace.

I wonder how Tom felt about his buddy Obama after Devin Nunes released this today…

But this week, two events showed all their theater about defending democracy against Trump the tyrant could be garbage. …

On Sunday, the E.U. ran a textbook regime change operation against a man they hated almost as much as Trump, Viktor Orban of Hungary.

Then they quickly moved to abolish the ability of any member state in the EU to veto decisions made in Brussels.

Barack Obama?

He called this a victory for democracy. …

And in Washington, Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents proving that the first Trump impeachment was a total hoax.

John Solomon had been pursuing this for 6 years - and FINALLY obtained the documents he was pursuing since the 2020 election…

Barbara Boyd has tracked the fight between sovereign nations and financiers of empire for decades. Today, she’ll take up three stories…

Brussels Abolishes Sovereignty — And Calls It Democracy [ 02:11 ]

Now, why did J.D. Vance go to Hungary in the middle of a war?

Well, I’ll let Vice President Vance set it up himself - here’s what he said in Hungary about the EU’s attack on Orbán and the need to defend Western civilization. …

“Across the West, we’ve got a small band of radicals. “People who do not believe in the future and are often the very people who so wish to govern us. “It’s kind of weird - if they don’t believe in the future, why do they want a life in politics? “If they speak not of renewal for our nations, but management - they’re not trying to build a great future. “They’re trying to manage the decline of the greatest civilization in the world. “Some of them say things like human beings are no more than pollution upon the earth. “They look at our cultures and our borders. “They look at the very idea of a nation and ask how we can get rid of them.”

And then he said this on the election rigging. …

“The fact that so many foreign actors, whether they’re transnational organizations like the bureaucrats in Brussels or whether it’s foreign governments, are literally threatening the Hungarian people: vote this way or we’re going to exact our revenge on you. “That should make you very angry.”

What did Viktor Orbán actually do to earn this treatment?

He threw George Soros’ operations out of Hungary in 2018.

He was a declared Christian nationalist

He fought the EU’s open borders policy

He fought the EU’s transhumanist agenda

He was for family, for men.

He opposed the Ukraine war.

He kept Russian gas and oil flowing to hold Hungarian energy prices down.

The EU responded by

flooding the country with activist NGOs who mobilized against Orbán

blocked $35 billion in funds due to Hungary thereby starving the economy, and

threatening to strip Hungary of any voting power in the EU if Orbán won

But that wasn’t the end of it…

After Peter Magyar won, the EU presented 27 conditions Hungary must meet to get its frozen assets back, most involved surrendering sovereignty entirely to Brussels. link (paywall) / archive And now the EU is moving to slip all member states of the ability to veto policies made in Brussels.

In other words, well before the people voted.

This occurred as major protests spread outward from Ireland to France and Germany about the fuel crisis caused by the Iran war.

These incompetent tyrants left their citizens dependent on fuel from a strait in the Middle East, which was constantly under terrorist threat, and Donald Trump is rubbing it in on true social.

Tulsi Found What Schiff Locked in a Safe [ 05:44 ]

What Tulsi’s declassifications have revealed about impeachment.

What Hungary just experienced is the same continuous color revolution hit job that President Trump experienced from 2016 all the way through to his reelection in 2024.

This declassification is about President Trump’s first impeachment.

See the full report here…

After Russiagate failed, impeachment was set into motion.

It centered on a phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, described by a so-called intelligence community whistleblower in a complaint to the intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson.

The whistleblower claimed Trump was pressuring Zelensky for dirt on Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election and would deny aid to Ukraine if he didn’t get it.

That was a complete fabrication.

The whistleblower was Eric Ciaramella, Joe Biden’s point man on Ukraine, but you would never know that from coverage at the time.

He secretly met with Adam Schiff shortly after President Trump asked about Biden corruption in Ukraine.

Schiff referred him to Atkinson in order to create a shield on his identity under whistleblower procedures, which Atkinson modified for the occasion.

Both Schiff and C.R. Miller lied about this prior meeting, and Ciaramella did so under oath.

Atkinson knew C.R. Miller was a registered Democrat with a prior professional relationship with, quote, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

And probably he knew a whole lot more.

He knew the complaint was secondhand hearsay.

The DOJ’s own Office of Legal Counsel ruled it didn’t even meet the definition of an urgent concern.

Atkinson overruled them and sparked the impeachment proceedings.

Adam Schiff then classified Atkinson’s testimony and locked it in a safe until Tulsa Gabbard just retrieved it.

Now, Atkinson had previously worked under Obama DOJ official Mary McCord, the same official who helped falsely charge Michael Flynn.

And Biden’s Burisma corruption in Ukraine?

That was known well even back then.

The impeachment was a cover-up aimed at preventing any of that coming out before the 2020 election.

But here’s the final kicker in this story.

Attorney General Bill Barr wanted to investigate the Ukraine corruption allegations and assign them to the Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney’s Office for investigation. But the Pittsburgh FBI, who was supposed to investigate this, was running a separate counterintelligence operation against the president called Round River. That operation ordered that any information about Biden family corruption in Ukraine be treated as Russian disinformation and not investigated. Russiagate, Ukranegate, all of this is now before a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida investigating the seditious coup against the president and preparing indictments.

Trump Broke the Special Relationship - On Purpose [ 08:50 ]

So let’s come back to where we started.

The media rooting for Iran because they’re worried Trump may succeed in bringing a permanent peace to the Middle East.

In September 2024, the heads of the CIA and MI6 sat down together publicly for the first time in history at a Financial Times event in London.

They co-authored an op-ed published on the CIA’s own website, declaring that they were effectively the same entity.

link / archive

They were so intertwined that they determined joint operations best on who had the most assets in any region of the world, and they called it the best athlete to do it.

I’ve written extensively about how British intelligence and the Obama White House concocted the coup against President Trump based on this, quote, special relationship.

Well, Trump has effectively blown this relationship to smytherins in his quest to make peace in both the Middle East and in the Ukraine war with Russia.

Britain refuses to join the Hormuz blockade and keeps blowing up peace negotiations concerning Ukraine.

This week, a former British national security advisor, very high up, Lord Peter Ricketts told The Independent that the U.S. is no longer a reliable ally and the special relationship is over.

link / archive

Good riddance.

Trump didn’t wreck the special relationship - he survived it, learned from it, and is now taking NATO, the Praetorian Guard, the globalists, and their empire apart.

Because Hormuz is not just about a naval blockade - it’s forcing revelations about Iran, the Middle East, and London’s role in all of it.

There’s tons of IRGC and other terrorist wealth sitting in London financial houses and properties.

Multiple investigations are showing that the IRGC has moved billions through London charities, real estate, and crypto funds.

London and Brussels won’t join to make peace because terrorism is too profitable for them.

But there will be peace in the Middle East, despite the insanity of our media and others.

Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that renewed peace negotiations with Iran could happen as soon as 48 hours from now.

And Secretary of State Rubio convened the highest level talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1993.

All of this because a real estate developer from Queens seems to know people better than the men and women from Oxford and Harvard.

Tom Friedman told you he’d rather Iran not lose than see Trump win, but his real belief is that that real estate developer from Queens is winning.

Now, if you’re beginning to see that the real war is between sovereign nations and globalist financiers who loot rather than produce anything, or if you don’t, then you need to subscribe to the Promethean’s as well as Decisive Liberty’s newsletter

We are all going through transformational events right now, and you are going to need all the right knowledge and wisdom you can get.

We face a huge challenge in the upcoming midterms because Obama and his friends want to continue the same operation here that we just saw in Hungary.

They have to be stopped - and that requires educating the public on what the administration is really doing.

God knows, the MSM and Liberal press won’t report it.

That means if it is going to be then it has to be me, Promethean Action, and as many of you as possible…