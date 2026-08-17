Hillary Backs Trump's Peace Plan? The Democrat Party Is Collapsing

What does Hillary Clinton’s support for President Trump’s Gaza peace plan reveal about the growing crisis inside the Democrat Party?

In this overview, Mike Steger examines the political realignment taking place ahead of the midterm elections.

Hillary Clinton has supported Trump’s approach to peace in Gaza, former Democrat lawyer Julian Epstein has endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate, and former DSA member Jake Altman is warning voters about Abdul El-Sayed and the increasingly radical direction of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Mike argues that these divisions reflect a much deeper political and economic transformation.

President Trump has reclaimed policies once associated with working-class Democrats, including tariffs, manufacturing, secure borders, industrial development, and opposition to endless wars.

The discussion then turns to Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters, who is urging voters to leave behind political “plantation” thinking and consider which candidates will actually support skilled trades, seniors, veterans, and working families.

But why are Republicans still struggling in states President Trump won decisively?

Mike argues that the Republican establishment remains trapped by an outdated devotion to free markets, free trade, corporate power, and Ayn Rand-style individualism.

For decades, these ideas contributed to the destruction of American manufacturing and weakened the nation’s commitment to the common good.

The crisis is also spiritual. Mike examines how parts of the American church compromised with materialism, prosperity theology, political popularity, and corporate ideology.

Drawing on Christian principles and Catholic social teaching, he argues that rebuilding the nation requires rejecting both state communism and unfettered capitalism.

President Trump’s appeal comes from his willingness to fight for the economic well-being, cultural values, and dignity of the American people.

That commitment to the common good could become the foundation of a new political coalition capable of uniting working-class Americans across racial and party lines.

Topics include:

• Hillary Clinton’s support for Trump’s Gaza peace plan

• President Trump’s Middle East strategy

• Julian Epstein’s endorsement of Mike Rogers

• The transformation of the Democratic Socialists of America

• Jake Altman’s warnings about Abdul El-Sayed

• Communism and the radicalization of the Democrat Party

• Mary Waters and Detroit’s working-class voters

• The political history of Black voters in America

• Tariffs, manufacturing, and the working class

• Why Republicans are struggling in the midterms

• The failures of globalization and free trade

• The prosperity gospel and corporate power

• Ayn Rand and the Republican establishment

• Catholic social teaching

• Unfettered capitalism and state communism

• President Trump and the common good

• Christian civilization and the human soul

• Building a new Republican coalition

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

01:12 Hillary Clinton Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan

03:08 Trump’s Middle East Peace Strategy

05:11 The DSA’s Stalinist Takeover

05:56 Jake Altman’s Warning About El-Sayed

06:41 Trump and Working-Class Economics

07:40 Mary Waters and the Democratic Plantation

09:12 Why Republicans Are Still Struggling

10:28 The Crisis Inside the American Church

11:30 Ayn Rand and the Republican Establishment

12:33 Trump, Christianity, and the Common Good

14:08 Building a New Republican Coalition

14:49 How Republicans Can Win the Midterms