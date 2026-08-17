Andrew Wilson asks Candace Owens for any evidence to support her claims. This is my honest, objective analysis of what happened next.
There are things I admire about both of these people. But this is about the logic, not the people. Everyone should pursue truth & think for themselves.
Andrew Wilson Confronts Candace Owens & PROVES She Has No Evidence
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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