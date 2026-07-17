THE ANTI-WOKE INCEPTION: Christopher Nolan Is TROLLING Hollywood With The Odyssey AND IT'S GENIUS!

We all thought Christopher Nolan was joining woke Hollywood - but what if he was actually exposing it?

In this video, we explore the hidden meaning behind The Odyssey and why the film may be more than just an epic retelling of a classic story.

Could Nolan have created a Trojan Horse inside Hollywood itself?

A movie that the industry celebrated without realizing it was also a critique of its own culture, contradictions, and decline?

CHAPTERS

0:00 🎬 Did Christopher Nolan Trick Us All With The Odyssey?

0:45 🐴 Jonathan Pageau’s Trojan Horse Theory

1:21 🎭 Hollywood’s Bait-and-Switch Formula

2:19 ⚔️ Christopher Nolan’s Reverse Trojan Horse

3:45 👑 The Return of the King Hidden in The Odyssey

5:05 🎥 Is Nolan Playing Odysseus Himself?

6:00 ⚔️ The Blind Mentor and the Art of Deception

7:15 🧠 Why Reacting to Woke Culture May Be the Wrong Strategy

8:06 🐴 The Trojan Horse Symbolism Explained

9:30 🤯 Could This Be Nolan’s Masterpiece?

10:05 🌈 The Elliot Page Casting Theory!!!

12:03 🎭 Was Hollywood Deceived?

13:40 📖 The Story Changes That Matter Most

15:00 🛡️ The Replacement Hero and the Trojan Horse

17:10 🇮🇷 What Iranian Filmmakers Can Teach Us About This

18:14 🌌 Nolan's Inception Inside The Odyssey

20:17 🏡 Is This the Return of Great Storytelling?

21:36 💬 Has This Changed Your Mind?

Jonathon Pageau’s Assessment