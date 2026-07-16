Jonathan Pageau: The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's Trick
In this video, Jonathan discusses Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated new film adaptation of The Odyssey after watching it at the premiere
Jul 16, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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