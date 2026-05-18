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Students DISMANTLE Their Leftist Teacher in Front of the Entire School
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Students DISMANTLE Their Leftist Teacher in Front of the Entire School

The students recorded the entire thing and the audio is shocking. This teacher threatens to report them and kick them out of the school for holding a forbidden opinion.
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Decisive Liberty
May 18, 2026

The recording is so wild that it caught the attention of the media.

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