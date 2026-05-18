The recording is so wild that it caught the attention of the media.
Students DISMANTLE Their Leftist Teacher in Front of the Entire School
The students recorded the entire thing and the audio is shocking. This teacher threatens to report them and kick them out of the school for holding a forbidden opinion.
May 18, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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