Stephen Gardner: This Just BACKFIRED in Their Faces, Trump Called It on Massie & AOC

The mainstream media is either lying or running cover on FOUR massive stories that prove just how insane politics has become—and one will leave you absolutely scratching your head.



Story one: Congressman Thomas Massie just got destroyed in his primary, and NOW he's promising to release Epstein client names before leaving office. Wait—you've been sitting on a list of child molesters this whole time? Why didn't you say their names YESTERDAY? This is the Kamala playbook: 'I'll help you AFTER I get power'—except you already HAD power, Thomas.



Story two: President Trump skipped his own son's wedding this weekend to negotiate peace with Iran and potentially end a war that threatened World War III. The media barely mentioned it.



Story three: AOC is gearing up for a 2028 presidential run by touring the South and telling northern progressives to 'pull up'—which Southerners say is literal fighting words and a threat.



And story four: Democrats and the NAACP are begging Black athletes to QUIT sports in Southern states over redistricting—sacrificing life-changing NFL careers for political theater.



These stories are HUGE.

The media won't cover them honestly—so I will.

Let's break them down…