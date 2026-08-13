As the IRGC recklessly escalates its attacks on international shipping—striking nearly one vessel a day in a desperate bid to influence the upcoming US midterms—a devastating trap has just been sprung against the Iranian regime in Iraq.

In a massive geopolitical turning point, Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Zaidi and US CENTCOM Commander General Brad Cooper have finalized a strict September 30th ultimatum to completely disarm and dismantle Iran's most powerful proxy militia, the Hashd al-Shaabi.

Despite IRGC state media frantically spinning this as an American retreat, leaked intel reveals a panicking Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani secretly begging Baghdad for an extension, only to be flatly denied. With US forces setting up a lethal perimeter and Iraqi counter-terrorism units locked and loaded, the stage is set for a historic military showdown that could trigger a catastrophic defeat for retreating terror proxies, shattering Iran's regional grip and pushing the Islamic Republic drastically closer to total collapse.