SRS: Nick Shirley - California Hospice Fraud, Elon Musk and Threatened by the Russian Mafia

Nick Shirley is an American independent journalist, a YouTuber, and content creator known for on-the-ground investigative reporting and street interviews.

He initially gained attention as a teenager producing prank and shock-style content, including a 2019 video documenting a solo trip to New York at age 16.

He later transitioned into political and cultural journalism, focusing on protests, immigration issues, and government accountability.

Originally from Utah, Shirley has built a digital audience of over 1 million YouTube subscribers and hundreds of millions of views across platforms.

His reporting style is direct and minimalist, often conducted in real-time and on location.

In December 2025, Shirley drew national attention with a viral investigation into alleged fraud in Minnesota’s government-funded childcare programs, claiming over $100 million in misused funds.

The video amassed more than 100 million views on X and contributed to increased public scrutiny, including comments from the FBI.

His latest episode builds on this work, focusing on alleged fraud and misuse of government funds in California, continuing his broader investigative coverage of public spending and institutional accountability.

Shirley’s content often aligns with conservative perspectives while emphasizing transparency and oversight.

Chapters

02:40 Meet Nick Shirley

03:45 Feds Task Force Update

05:31 Threats After Minnesota

07:41 California Medi Cal Explosion

10:42 Hospice Scam Explained

19:34 Russian Mafia Warning Call

23:14 Newsom Pushback And Fallout

28:37 Inside Voter Roll Red Flags

33:31 Voter ID Fraud Claims

39:39 Skid Row Petition Scams

40:27 Rescuing a Homeless Child

43:16 Homeless Industrial Complex

48:49 Why Cities Are Falling Apart

50:41 Backlash and Silent Support

52:00 Upcoming Investigations

59:29 Channel 5 Interview Fallout

01:01:54 Meeting Elon Musk at X

01:07:21 72 Hours of Whirlwind Fame

01:08:04 Final Thanks and Wrap Up