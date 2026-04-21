SRS: Nick Shirley - California Hospice Fraud, Elon Musk and Threatened by the Russian Mafia

Nick Shirley is an American independent journalist, a YouTuber, and content creator known for on-the-ground investigative reporting and street interviews.
He initially gained attention as a teenager producing prank and shock-style content, including a 2019 video documenting a solo trip to New York at age 16.
He later transitioned into political and cultural journalism, focusing on protests, immigration issues, and government accountability.
Originally from Utah, Shirley has built a digital audience of over 1 million YouTube subscribers and hundreds of millions of views across platforms.
His reporting style is direct and minimalist, often conducted in real-time and on location.
In December 2025, Shirley drew national attention with a viral investigation into alleged fraud in Minnesota’s government-funded childcare programs, claiming over $100 million in misused funds.
The video amassed more than 100 million views on X and contributed to increased public scrutiny, including comments from the FBI.
His latest episode builds on this work, focusing on alleged fraud and misuse of government funds in California, continuing his broader investigative coverage of public spending and institutional accountability.
Shirley’s content often aligns with conservative perspectives while emphasizing transparency and oversight.
Chapters
02:40 Meet Nick Shirley
03:45 Feds Task Force Update
05:31 Threats After Minnesota
07:41 California Medi Cal Explosion
10:42 Hospice Scam Explained
19:34 Russian Mafia Warning Call
23:14 Newsom Pushback And Fallout
28:37 Inside Voter Roll Red Flags
33:31 Voter ID Fraud Claims
39:39 Skid Row Petition Scams
40:27 Rescuing a Homeless Child
43:16 Homeless Industrial Complex
48:49 Why Cities Are Falling Apart
50:41 Backlash and Silent Support
52:00 Upcoming Investigations
59:29 Channel 5 Interview Fallout
01:01:54 Meeting Elon Musk at X
01:07:21 72 Hours of Whirlwind Fame
01:08:04 Final Thanks and Wrap Up