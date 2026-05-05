Monday Strategic Overview - FROM CONGRESS TO IRAN: The Enemy You Can't See

Host Mike Steger recaps Promethean Action’s May 4 strategic discussion after a Washington, DC deployment to engage Capitol Hill offices on economic questions and President Trump’s revival of the “American system,” promoted in the new pamphlet “Bye-bye globalism. The American system is back.”

He reports intensifying developments involving Iran, including U.S. naval passage through the Strait of Hormuz under “Project Freedom,” limited Iranian strikes on the UAE and Oman, claims and denials of attacks on U.S. vessels, and U.S. retaliation destroying 6 IRGC fast boats, alongside a 30-day war-ending proposal under review.

Steger highlights ongoing high-level U.S.-Russia-China diplomacy, a planned Trump visit to Beijing, a May 9 ceasefire and Putin speech, and Europe’s growing isolation.

He argues globalists seek to bog the U.S. down, while Trump’s sovereignty-driven, non-zero-sum approach and industrial revival are boosting wages and reshaping geopolitics ahead of the midterms.

Chapters

00:00 Welcome and Week Recap

00:38 New Pamphlet on Economy

01:36 Iran Strait Escalation

03:17 Great Power Diplomacy

04:25 Europe on the Back Foot

06:39 Midterms and Economic Gains

08:21 Defining the Globalists

11:04 Empire Control Methods

13:14 Trump Sovereignty Strategy

18:09 Propaganda and National Identity

19:43 Summits and Movement Resolve

21:28 Closing Thoughts