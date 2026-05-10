Kepler’s New Astronomy: What Every Citizen Must Know

This episode introduces an ongoing class series aimed at reviving classical science as a public benefit by teaching how discoveries are actually made, beyond unreliable information and sense impressions.
Using Kepler’s discovery of planetary motion as the central example, it contrasts rote “Kepler’s laws” with the creative, metaphysical method behind them, rooted in man’s relationship to God and the universe.
The talk reviews Plato’s Meno (incommensurability and “powers”), the doubling of the cube and Archytas’ solution using higher geometry, and Nicholas of Cusa’s “learned ignorance,” including his critique of astronomical precision and geocentrism.
Kepler’s work with Tycho Brahe’s data is presented through competing models (Ptolemy, Copernicus, Tycho), the eight-minute discrepancy, Kepler’s physical hypothesis of gravity, elliptical orbits, equal areas, and the emergence of higher, non-linear functions in measuring motion.
Chapters
00:00 Why Classical Science Matters
04:05 Kepler Beyond The Formulas
07:45 Kepler Life And Education Critique
10:05 Plato Meno Doubling The Square
13:33 Powers Incommensurables And Discovery
21:38 Doubling The Cube Delian Problem
24:46 Archytas 3D Solution Cone Torus
30:20 Cusa Learned Ignorance And Intention
34:31 Cusa On Astronomy And Earths Motion
39:14 Geocentrism As Political Myth
42:10 Kepler’s Cosmic Mission
44:41 War, Plato, and Geometry
47:01 What the Sky Actually Shows
48:42 Breaking the Circle Dogma
50:45 Kepler’s Wonder-Driven Method
53:47 Three Rival Solar Systems
55:35 Ptolemy’s Epicycles Explained
59:51 Tycho’s Hybrid Model
01:01:56 Copernicus and the Epicycle Fix
01:06:16 Eight Minutes That Changed Science
01:08:42 Gravity and Equal Areas
01:13:51 Ellipses and New Mathematics
01:16:15 Sine, Arc, and Transcendentals
01:21:02 Closing Reflections and Questions