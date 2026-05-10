Kepler’s New Astronomy: What Every Citizen Must Know

This episode introduces an ongoing class series aimed at reviving classical science as a public benefit by teaching how discoveries are actually made, beyond unreliable information and sense impressions.

Using Kepler’s discovery of planetary motion as the central example, it contrasts rote “Kepler’s laws” with the creative, metaphysical method behind them, rooted in man’s relationship to God and the universe.

The talk reviews Plato’s Meno (incommensurability and “powers”), the doubling of the cube and Archytas’ solution using higher geometry, and Nicholas of Cusa’s “learned ignorance,” including his critique of astronomical precision and geocentrism.

Kepler’s work with Tycho Brahe’s data is presented through competing models (Ptolemy, Copernicus, Tycho), the eight-minute discrepancy, Kepler’s physical hypothesis of gravity, elliptical orbits, equal areas, and the emergence of higher, non-linear functions in measuring motion.

Chapters

00:00 Why Classical Science Matters

04:05 Kepler Beyond The Formulas

07:45 Kepler Life And Education Critique

10:05 Plato Meno Doubling The Square

13:33 Powers Incommensurables And Discovery

21:38 Doubling The Cube Delian Problem

24:46 Archytas 3D Solution Cone Torus

30:20 Cusa Learned Ignorance And Intention

34:31 Cusa On Astronomy And Earths Motion

39:14 Geocentrism As Political Myth

42:10 Kepler’s Cosmic Mission

44:41 War, Plato, and Geometry

47:01 What the Sky Actually Shows

48:42 Breaking the Circle Dogma

50:45 Kepler’s Wonder-Driven Method

53:47 Three Rival Solar Systems

55:35 Ptolemy’s Epicycles Explained

59:51 Tycho’s Hybrid Model

01:01:56 Copernicus and the Epicycle Fix

01:06:16 Eight Minutes That Changed Science

01:08:42 Gravity and Equal Areas

01:13:51 Ellipses and New Mathematics

01:16:15 Sine, Arc, and Transcendentals

01:21:02 Closing Reflections and Questions