Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
E N D U R A N C E
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E N D U R A N C E

Listen to this when you have an uninterrupted 1/2-hour... Seriously... This is a VERY poignant session David has provided...
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 14, 2026

In the midst of chaotic news cycle, Professor David Clements cuts through the noise with a weekly video and article sharing his insights.

You can find him at TheProfessorsRecord.Com

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