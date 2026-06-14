In the midst of chaotic news cycle, Professor David Clements cuts through the noise with a weekly video and article sharing his insights.
You can find him at TheProfessorsRecord.Com
E N D U R A N C E
Listen to this when you have an uninterrupted 1/2-hour... Seriously... This is a VERY poignant session David has provided...
Jun 14, 2026
In the midst of chaotic news cycle, Professor David Clements cuts through the noise with a weekly video and article sharing his insights.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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