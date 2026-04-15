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Checkmate: Mehek Cooke Explains How Trump’s Iran Strategy Forces China’s Hand
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Checkmate: Mehek Cooke Explains How Trump’s Iran Strategy Forces China’s Hand

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 15, 2026

As tensions rise in the Middle East, The Daily Signal’s Mehek Cooke breaks down why Iran’s latest moves may have backfired - and how President Donald Trump’s strategy is reshaping global power dynamics.

Appearing on The Katie Pavlich Show, Cooke explains how a looming deadline in a temporary ceasefire, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran’s dependence on oil exports have left Tehran with diminishing leverage. With China relying on Iranian oil, Cooke argues that Beijing is now forced into the role of pressure‑broker - pushing Iran to abandon proxy wars and nuclear brinkmanship.

“This is checkmate,” Cooke says - not just for Iran, but for China as well.

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