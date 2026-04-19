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Your Roof Is COOKING You Alive — Vikings Fixed This 1200 Years Ago for $0 (The Viking Secret)
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Your Roof Is COOKING You Alive — Vikings Fixed This 1200 Years Ago for $0 (The Viking Secret)

The Amish use just such a method as well, keeping their homes in the 70's without electricity
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 19, 2026

A journey to a reconstructed Viking house in Stiklestad, Norway, where the ingenuity of ancient engineering is explored.

Discover how these structures, complete with green roofs, offered sustainable living for the Norsemen.

YT channel Frozen Mind delves into the fascinating aspects of viking daily life, even sharing the space with a curious sheep farm.

Your asphalt roof is hitting 160°F and cooking your house from above - but a thousand-year-old Viking grass roof, and the Amish whitewash the industry buried in 1991, can drop that surface to 58°F for under $100.

Here are the ten Viking passive-cooling methods, the NASA radiant barrier quietly erased from American building manuals, and the exact weekend project the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association has been killing in state legislatures for twenty years.

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