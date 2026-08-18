That U.S. Sailor Who Filmed the Toilet Instead of Cleaning It Is Totally Oblivious to Accountability, Responsibility, and Leadership
This is not the military Hegseth—and Patriots—want... Should there be disciplinary action for the soldier who recorded then published that video?
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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