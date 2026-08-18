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That U.S. Sailor Who Filmed the Toilet Instead of Cleaning It Is Totally Oblivious to Accountability, Responsibility, and Leadership
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That U.S. Sailor Who Filmed the Toilet Instead of Cleaning It Is Totally Oblivious to Accountability, Responsibility, and Leadership

This is not the military Hegseth—and Patriots—want... Should there be disciplinary action for the soldier who recorded then published that video?
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