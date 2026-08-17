Barbara Boyd argues the BBC/New York Times story about U.S. sailors jumping off the USS Lincoln in the Persian Gulf is a psychological warfare operation aimed at undermining Donald Trump and will backfire by attacking Americans’ belief in troop resilience.

Citing comments from Afghanistan veteran Joey Jones and Navy Secretary Hung Cao, she criticizes media and Democrats for portraying service members as victims and notes Iran’s exploitation of the narrative.

Boyd frames the Iran conflict as focused on keeping oil and gas prices stable and preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon, while contending Iran has long used threats to the Strait of Hormuz to inflate an “oil and gas premium” tied to the petrodollar system and London finance.

She links modern propaganda to Bertrand Russell, the Tavistock Institute, RAND “swarming,” and NATO cognitive warfare and calls for countering the “color revolution” apparatus ahead of the midterms.

00:00 The Monday Brief - BLOWN UP: London's Iran War PsyOp Just Backfired On Them - August 17, 2026

02:23 This War is about Breaking the Globalist Hold on our Economy

06:08 The Tavistock Institute and Today’s Trump Derangement

12:00 Why the USS Lincoln Story Blows Back on Them