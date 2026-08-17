00:00 The envelopes at George H.W. Bush’s funeral
04:59 “The storm is upon “us”—Flynn and Trump’s post
07:26 Is Q posting through the White House now?
10:36 The Epstein files go to Congress unredacted.
13:10 Acting roles: how Trump built the team
18:38 Russiagate, Comey, and the burn bins
20:44 The inversion of truth
22:18 C19 in the Q drops
24:25 Body doubles: Abdul, Obama, and Biden
28:52 Who do I look like? Your comments
30:14 Hunter’s laptop, Weiner’s laptop, Huma Abedin
32:34 Sealed indictments and the midterms
34:48 Tariffs, income tax, and the national debt
36:43 The SAVE Act and securing the election
39:30 Is the deep state winning or losing?
This Interview Comes With a Warning Label
Everything happening now was posted in 2017...
00:00 The envelopes at George H.W. Bush’s funeral
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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