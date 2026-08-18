A BIG Severe Weather Threat Is Coming...

A conditional but potentially dangerous setup takes aim at the central Plains and Missouri Valley on Tuesday, where the corridor from Nebraska and northern Kansas through Missouri and Iowa faces large hail, 60+ mph winds, and the chance that storms organize into an overnight MCS with a broader damaging-wind and flash-flood footprint.

Localized 2-4 inch rain totals are possible near the Missouri-Iowa-Kansas-Nebraska intersection, with flood vulnerability stretching toward rain-weary Chicago and Milwaukee before the threat shifts downstream Wednesday.

We also break down the relentless southern heat wave, with 105-115 degree heat indices set to strengthen again next week.