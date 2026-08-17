Med beds now in Japan.

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastMed Beds Now in Japan111×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:49-3:49Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Med Beds Now in JapanDecisiveLibertyAug 17, 202611ShareTranscriptMed beds now in Japan. Total healing, any disease. True or false? I checked it myself, in Japanese, because I needed it to be true.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisiveLibertyRecent EpisodesHillary Backs Trump's Peace Plan? The Democrat Party Is Collapsing38 mins ago • DecisiveLibertyAndrew Wilson Confronts Candace Owens & PROVES She Has No Evidence54 mins ago • DecisiveLibertyHow to Repopulate Europe With Europeans: The New Crusade to Save the West with Eva Vlaardingerbroek4 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyWOW... Absolutely NO ONE Expected This...5 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyThe Information Shared at a Recent Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Hearing Is NOT New to Those Who Have Been Focused on This Clear and Present…6 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyHIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America—Witness Questioning17 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyRothschild Wrote The Plan 200 Years Ago—Trump Just Broke It21 hrs ago • DecisiveLiberty