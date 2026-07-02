You Need To Know This About The Tyler Robinson/Charlie Kirk Trial

There is truly an unbelievable amount of misinformation, clickbait, and speculation floating around online about Charlie Kirk.

Next week, though, something concrete is happening - not a clickbait podcast episode or viral tweet, but the preliminary hearings for the trial of Charlie’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson.

In just a few days, this will be put in front of the world, and Isabel Brown wants you to understand what that really means.

In today’s episode, we’re breaking down everything you need to know - from the charges against Tyler Robinson and the judge's latest rulings to what a preliminary hearing actually is (hint: it's not the trial) and why next week matters so much.

We'll also talk about the media circus surrounding this case, what's fact versus fiction, and what evidence we could see presented in court.

Whether you knew Charlie personally or have simply been following this story, my hope is that this video helps you form your own opinion based on evidence - not internet outrage.